AIFG Consultants Ltd. Lowers Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. reduced its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,996 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May comprises about 1.6% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AIFG Consultants Ltd. owned about 2.17% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 851.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 88,655 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 76.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 19.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSEARCA:GMAY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

