Aergo Market Capitalization Tops $49.75 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Aergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aergo has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aergo has a total market cap of $49.75 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Aergo Profile
Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,999,998 coins. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Aergo
