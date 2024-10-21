ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADEN. Cormark raised their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on ADENTRA from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of ADEN opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.57. ADENTRA has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $302,328.00. 10.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

