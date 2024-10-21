Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Issues Earnings Results

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19), reports. The business had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.40 million. Acme United had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.14%.

Acme United Stock Performance

ACU stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,682. Acme United has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $147.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.00.

Acme United Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $128,731.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,290.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acme United during the second quarter worth about $1,403,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 35,352 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,796 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acme United by 71.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACU shares. Singular Research upgraded Acme United from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

