1858 Wealth Management LLC Invests $529,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

1858 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,550 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.96.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at $44,648,499. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at $44,648,499. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.89. 2,644,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,062,742. The firm has a market cap of $650.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

