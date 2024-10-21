1858 Wealth Management LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

1858 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 261.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 122,709 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 101,462 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

KIE traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.85. 299,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,444. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.