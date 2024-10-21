185 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Bought by Livelsberger Financial Advisory

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 114.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 29,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,640. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,630 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on A. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.36.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,360. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

