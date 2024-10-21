12,602 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Acquired by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 567,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,256. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

