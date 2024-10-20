ZClassic Trading Up 8.3% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $508,228.49 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00054432 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00034649 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011871 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.
ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.
