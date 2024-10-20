yearn.finance (YFI) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $169.58 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $5,050.83 or 0.07410868 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,574 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

