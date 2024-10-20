yearn.finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $172.24 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for $5,130.53 or 0.07497552 BTC on popular exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $172.24 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,572 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

