XYO One Day Volume Hits $593,575.97 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $81.72 million and approximately $593,575.97 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007730 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,193.91 or 0.99987237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007684 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000881 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00064163 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00594679 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $410,743.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.