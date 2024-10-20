Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Xunlei has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $79.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

Xunlei Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xunlei stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Xunlei Limited ( NASDAQ:XNET Free Report ) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xunlei were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

