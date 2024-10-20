X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Plans Dividend of $0.94

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.9392 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
Shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $83.14.
About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
