Worldcoin Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00003519 BTC on exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $343.73 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.85 or 0.00250674 BTC.

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,987,300 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 548,776,561.9650068 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.40728576 USD and is up 10.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $361,481,455.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

