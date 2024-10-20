WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.13-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. WNS also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.130-4.350 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup set a $55.00 price objective on WNS in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

WNS stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 9.39%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

