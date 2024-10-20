Winvest Investment Fund Manage Buys 336,100 Shares of LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Stock

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2024

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMKGet Free Report) major shareholder Winvest Investment Fund Manage acquired 336,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $33,610.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 945,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winvest Investment Fund Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 15th, Winvest Investment Fund Manage acquired 2,104,107 shares of LogicMark stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $168,328.56.

LogicMark Stock Performance

LGMK opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190,919.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.22. LogicMark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.11. LogicMark had a negative net margin of 146.14% and a negative return on equity of 104.48%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LogicMark, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LogicMark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.