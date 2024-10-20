Winvest Investment Fund Manage Buys 336,100 Shares of LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Stock

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Winvest Investment Fund Manage acquired 336,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $33,610.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 945,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winvest Investment Fund Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LogicMark alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Winvest Investment Fund Manage acquired 2,104,107 shares of LogicMark stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $168,328.56.

LogicMark Stock Performance

LGMK opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190,919.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.22. LogicMark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark ( NASDAQ:LGMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.11. LogicMark had a negative net margin of 146.14% and a negative return on equity of 104.48%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LogicMark, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.