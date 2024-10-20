Winvest Investment Fund Manage Acquires 2,104,107 Shares of LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Stock

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Winvest Investment Fund Manage bought 2,104,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $168,328.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,050,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,014.96. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Winvest Investment Fund Manage purchased 336,100 shares of LogicMark stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $33,610.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LGMK opened at $0.09 on Friday. LogicMark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $190,919.30, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.22.

LogicMark ( NASDAQ:LGMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.11. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 104.48% and a negative net margin of 146.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LogicMark, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.

