Whitbread’s (WTB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
WTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.84) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,746.67 ($35.87).
Whitbread Stock Performance
Whitbread Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.60 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,062.50%.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
