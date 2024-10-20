Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after acquiring an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fiserv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,489,000 after acquiring an additional 85,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI opened at $197.29 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $198.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.05 and its 200 day moving average is $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

