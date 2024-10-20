Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $250,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $170.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $170.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

