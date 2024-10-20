Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $521.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $523.34. The company has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

