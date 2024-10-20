Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Buys 10,610 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

