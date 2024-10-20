Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Acquires 2,351 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 929,200.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 46,460 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 73,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

