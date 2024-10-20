Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 5,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 4.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
