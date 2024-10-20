WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 16 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,973.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,857.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1,554.84. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $811.99 and a 1 year high of $2,103.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

