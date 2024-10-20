Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as high as C$0.53. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 157,513 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.65.

The stock has a market cap of C$167.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.49.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.00 million. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

