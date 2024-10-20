West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.21. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 422,807 shares changing hands.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia.

