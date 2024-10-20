West Branch Capital LLC Sells 413 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $205.05. The company had a trading volume of 429,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,848. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $205.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
