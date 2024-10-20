West Branch Capital LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.0% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 16.8% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 9.1% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $995.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $991.46.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

BlackRock stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,007.02. 505,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $1,032.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $915.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $837.50. The company has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

