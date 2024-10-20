West Branch Capital LLC Has $64,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,393. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.04.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $563,296.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

