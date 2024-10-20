West Branch Capital LLC Buys 240 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 388.5% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $537.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,070,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $538.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $518.07 and a 200-day moving average of $498.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

