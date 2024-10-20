Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Takes $988,000 Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $237,000. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.77. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

