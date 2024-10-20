Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 3,058 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management decreased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

