Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases 780 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.84 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.70.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

