Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases 3,673 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 227.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 88.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

