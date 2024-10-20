Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases 132 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 134.8% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $175.06 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.