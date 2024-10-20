Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New $220,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,268,000 after purchasing an additional 295,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,176,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,114,000 after acquiring an additional 100,746 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 200,712 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,649,000 after acquiring an additional 583,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,823,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,619 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VEU stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

