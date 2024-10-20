Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $155.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.10 billion, a PE ratio of 229.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.79.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

