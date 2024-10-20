Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $355,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

