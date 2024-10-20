Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,825.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $393.86 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $403.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.34. The company has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

