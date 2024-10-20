Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys 1,682 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,153,000 after buying an additional 770,007 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after buying an additional 288,111 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,644,000 after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,239,000 after buying an additional 592,113 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

