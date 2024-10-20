Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 13,031 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average is $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

