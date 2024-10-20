Wells Fargo & Company Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $100.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $92.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average is $77.02. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.