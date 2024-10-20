Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target to $135.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $125.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 190.55, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average is $96.83. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 433.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,503 shares of company stock worth $3,511,505 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

