Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Launch One Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LPAAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,791. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

About Launch One Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 21, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

