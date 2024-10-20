Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJ)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 131,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Plum Acquisition Corp. III accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Plum Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

PLMJ remained flat at $11.00 during midday trading on Friday. 443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. Plum Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. III

Plum Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp.

