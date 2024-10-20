Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 14.0% in the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,221,233. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.69.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $316.56 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.18. The stock has a market cap of $228.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

