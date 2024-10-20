Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

