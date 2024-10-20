Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 132.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $611.81 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $614.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $578.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 48.30%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

